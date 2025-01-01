Prince Harry 'auditions' for Christmas movie in late-night TV show sketch

Prince Harry has "auditioned" for a Christmas movie as part of hilarious late-night TV sketch.

Addressing the audience during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, host Stephen began by offering up his thoughts on the rom-coms that air on the Hallmark Channel during the festive season each year.

"As much as I love these holiday movies, and I do, I think they're a little problematic because they give people the unrealistic expectation that during the holiday season, they're just going to run into some prince at their job or walking down the street," he smiled.

But as he was speaking, Harry walked onto the set and interrupted the presenter, pretending that he believed he had arrived for an audition for "The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska".

The British royal then asked Stephen what he had to do to make it in Hollywood, with the host suggesting that he speak to any industry leaders he may know.

"Do you have any connections to any famous TV actresses?" the comedian asked.

"I might know one," the 41-year-old replied, referencing his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who appeared on the TV series Suits from 2011 until 2018. "But I'll do anything. I'll record a self-tape; I'll fly myself to an audition. I'll settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House... all the things you people in TV do!"

"I didn't do any of those things," Stephen insisted, seemingly referring to executives at Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settling a $16 million (£12 million) lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump over the editing of an interview for 60 Minutes earlier this year.

"Maybe that's why you're cancelled," Harry joked.

In July, executives at CBS announced that they would be ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retiring The Late Show franchise altogether in May 2026.

At the conclusion of the spoof, it appeared that Harry and Stephen were about to kiss as fake snow began to fall on the stage.

But just as they held each other a little closer, the former Comedy Central star took off his glasses and declared that the Duke of Sussex had "got the role" of "official Late Show prince of Christmas".

Earlier in the evening, Stephen teased Harry's appearance on the talk show by sharing a video of himself and the father-of-two lip-syncing to a viral soundbite from The Great British Bake Off.