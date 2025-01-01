Tara Reid maintains she was drugged at bar after police investigators find 'no evidence'

Tara Reid is standing by her allegation that she was recently drugged at a Chicago bar despite police officials reporting they found "no evidence" to support her claim.

On 23 November, the American Pie actress was briefly hospitalised after staff at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois noticed she was slurring her words and had trouble walking.

In a police report, Reid claimed she had one glass of wine at the bar with a stranger but had little memory of anything else that happened that evening.

On Wednesday, an official from the Rosemont Public Safety Department told People that they have studied surveillance footage and found no video evidence to support the drink-spiking allegation.

Responding to the update, Reid issued a statement in which she maintained her story.

"Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything," the 50-year-old commented to the outlet. "That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless. This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health. I cannot sleep over this it's a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."

In the full police statement, officials emphasised that they had no evidence of a criminal act being committed.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," a spokesperson said. "We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

The investigation is ongoing as officials are still waiting for Reid's hospital records.

"Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly," they continued. "At this time there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating. While we do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a good reminder to never leave a drink unattended."

A YouTube influencer named Sean P, whom Reid named as the stranger in her police report, has denied any wrongdoing.