Simu Liu defends Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino brands him the 'worst' actor in SAG

Simu Liu has spoken up for Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino described the actor as the "worst" performer in the Screen Actors Guild.

The Canadian star has shown his support for The Batman actor after Tarantino dismissed him as a "weak, uninteresting guy".

Taking to X on Thursday, Liu wrote, "idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mattson Tomlin also defended Dano on the platform.

"I am really pleased to see so many people cheer on Paul Dano this week," he wrote. "Not only is he a terrific actor, but he's an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy. Check out Wildlife if you haven't seen it."

Tomlin is currently working with director Matt Reeves on The Batman Part II. Dano appeared as the villain, the Riddler, in The Batman, released in 2022. It has not yet been confirmed whether he will return for the sequel, which is scheduled for release in October 2027.

Tarantino made his remarks during an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, where he listed his favourite films of the 21st century. Among them was Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 drama There Will Be Blood.

The Pulp Fiction filmmaker claimed he would have ranked the film higher were it not for Dano, whom he argued was unable to keep up with Daniel Day-Lewis's Oscar-winning performance.

"There Will Be Blood would stand a better chance to be in number 1 or number 2 if it didn't have a big giant flaw in it, and the flaw is Paul Dano," he said, via Entertainment Weekly. "Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, and it's also so drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander."

Tarantino went on to describe Dano as "the weakest male actor in SAG" and "just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy".

Despite Tarantino's comments, Dano won widespread praise for his dual role as identical twins Eli and Paul Sunday, earning a BAFTA nomination for his performance.