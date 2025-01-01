Prince Harry takes swipe at Donald Trump during talk show appearance

Prince Harry has taken a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent talk show appearance.

The British royal appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, taking part in a sketch about auditioning for a Hallmark movie.

During the episode, he joked that the U.S. is "obsessed" with royalty.

"You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you're clearly obsessed with royalty," Harry quipped.

"Hold on," host Colbert replied. "Look, I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty."

Harry then took a dig at the U.S. President, saying, "Really? I heard you elected a king."

As the audience booed, the talk show host conceded, agreeing that Harry "has a point".

The prince was referencing the recent No Kings movement, which emerged after Trump's birthday parade in June prompted protests across the United States.

Harry went on to joke that Americans are also fascinated by his distant relative, George III, whose actions and policies towards the American colonies helped spark the Revolutionary War.

"And after making such a big deal about my great great great great great great grandfather, George III," Harry quipped, to which Colbert replied by calling the former king "kind of a jerk".

"OK, let it go," Harry replied lightheartedly.

Trump has not responded to the comments, though he has previously taken public swipes at the prince.

When Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, relocated to California in 2020, Trump took to social media to state that he "will not pay for their security protection" in America.

The president has also criticised Meghan in the past, telling reporters in 2020, "I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it," before adding that he was "not a fan" of the former Suits actress.