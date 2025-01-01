Kristen Stewart wants to make next directorial feature 'so badly'

Kristen Stewart wants to make her next directorial feature "so badly" so she can stop obsessing over her debut, The Chronology of Water.

After spending several years scraping together financing to make her feature directorial debut, the Twilight actress premiered the drama at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and it will have a limited release in the U.S. on Friday.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted that she was eager to direct a new project to stop herself from "shredding this movie by the frame, down to its bolts", half-joking that she wants "to put an hour back into the movie".

"I want to make my next movie so badly. So I need to stop eating this one over and over and over and over," she added.

The 35-year-old noted her next film will be deliberately small, without much of a budget or any studio involvement.

"I need 10 people to help make this movie with me in Los Angeles, and all the actors are my friends, and I don't need to make any money - we can make it for absolutely nothing in four to six weeks," she shared. "We will make this in the dead of night and nobody will know it. F**king try to shut us down - absolutely not! That's the way I want to make my next movie."

The Spencer star is presumably speaking from experience, as she struggled to find distribution for The Chronology of Water despite its splashy launch in Cannes.

"Everyone was like, 'I cannot sell this.' Everyone was really focusing on the negative," she recalled.

It was eventually picked up by The Forge, and the team is currently embarking on a scrappy awards campaign.

"I look at this whole season as this big cruise ship, and we're these Finding Nemo turtles, riding the little wave of the ship," Stewart explained. "At some point, people are going to turn around and be like, 'Hey, what are you doing here?'"

However, Stewart may have to wait before she can make her next feature; she is preparing to play astronaut Sally Ride in her first TV series, The Challenger, and the shoot will last six months.