Kim Cattrall weds

Kim Cattrall and longtime partner Russell Thomas have tied the knot.

On Thursday, a representative for the couple confirmed to People that the Sex and the City actress and audio engineer had married at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in London.

Twelve friends and family members attended the intimate ceremony.

Kim wore an elegant white Dior jacket and skirt for the occasion, with the outfit topped off with a hat by milliner Philip Treacy, while Russell donned a classic suit from Richard James.

In one photo published by the outlet, the Golden Globe Award winner and her new husband are seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the building, and in another, the pair sweetly gaze at each other.

The 69-year-old has not yet publicly commented on the happy news.

Kim met Russell, 55, when she appeared on an episode of the BBC's Woman's Hour in 2016.

Though the Glamorous star rarely comments on her relationship, during an interview for The Times published in June, she shared that she has always felt "very comfortable" around her beau.

"He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humour. And he's easy on the eyes!" she gushed. "We've been together almost 10 years now and we've had a blast. We've just had so much fun."

Previously, Kim was married to Larry Davis from 1977 until 1979, to Andre J. Lyson from 1982 to 1989, and to Mark Levinson from 1998 to 2004.