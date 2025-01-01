Rebecca Gayheart dating amid husband Eric Dane's ALS battle

Rebecca Gayheart has enjoyed a date night with Hard Rock cofounder Peter Morton.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who shares two teenage children with her estranged husband, Eric Dane, enjoyed a date night at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Gayheart and Morton have been linked romantically since 2023 but are yet to publicly address their status.

The Jawbreaker star's latest outing comes shortly after she spoke out about her relationship with Dane, following his diagnosis with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, ALS.

"I am trying to show them that we show up for people no matter what," Gayheart explained of her children on an episode of the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen podcast. "He is our family. He is your father."

"We show up," continued the actor, who had filed for divorce from Dane in 2018 after seven years of marriage, but dismissed the filing a month before the TV star shared his diagnosis in March.

"And we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it. We will get through it the best we can."

Dane has also been dating since the couple's breakup, and most recently stepped out in June with filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff.

As the Grey's Anatomy alum continues to navigate his acting career amid his ALS journey, Dane is also bringing continued awareness to the disease.

"I think it's imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore," he noted during a virtual panel hosted by the nonprofit I AM ALS earlier this month.

"I would love my life to be all about me, but I just can't. I don't think I would be able to move forward if that were the case. It's been a propulsive sort of component to my existence."