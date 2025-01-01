Shirley MacLaine honoured at inaugural Dance Hall of Fame Awards

Shirley MacLaine has made a rare public appearance at the first-ever Dance Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Academy Award-winner MacLaine, who is 91, stepped out at the Gloria Kaufmann Performing Arts Centre in Los Angeles for the inaugural awards ceremony, where she received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be named the Dance Hall of Fame Shirley MacLaine Lifetime Achievement Award from now on.

"Getting an award for dancing is the most important acknowledgement I could have," the storied actor noted in her acceptance speech.

"My mother took me to dancing class when I was three because I had weak ankles and I fell in love with it. But here's what it also included: discipline, love of music, a sense of cooperation with other people, being on time. And from that day on, I went to class every day until in my 60s. I would have to say that dance, what I've learned being part of it, is why I'm still here."

MacLaine went on to suggest that dance is something everyone should reap the benefits of.

"I would recommend that everybody take ballet for a while and you'll see the meaning of life, the meaning of movement, the meaning of discipline, the meaning of art, the meaning of pain, the meaning of criticism, the meaning of applause, and the meaning of having a body," MacLaine added.

"I appreciate it all so much, and with everything I've done, I have to say the dancing is the most important."

MacLaine last appeared on screen in the 2022 movie American Dreamer and two episodes of the hit TV show Only Murders in the Building the same year.

She joined dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kenny Ortega, Misty Copeland, the late Gene Kelly, the late Bob Fosse, the late Jerome Robbins, the late Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, and the late Alvin Ailey as the Dance Hall of Fame's inaugural inductees.