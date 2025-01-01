Michael Caine honoured at Red Sea Film Festival

Vin Diesel has presented Michael Caine with a Special Recognition Award at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Fast and Furious star pushed Caine along the red carpet in a wheelchair

"Tonight is more special for me personally because I've been asked to recognise someone who you all know as one of the best actors who's ever lived," Diesel gushed.

Diesel and Caine worked together on 2015's The Last Witch Hunter.

"I'm here to get an award, which doesn't surprise me. I won two Oscars," quipped Caine on stage, where he was supported by three of his grandchildren.

"I have a fabulous family that I adore beyond belief. I've had a fairly fabulous movie family, some who've let me down, and I love them beyond belief, including the failures. I kept going until I was 90, which is two years ago. I'm not going to do anything else, I've had all the luck I can get."

"And one of the luckiest things is tonight," added a clearly moved Caine. "I'm just so happy to be here. I've seen it on television but never won anything here, so I'm happy. I want to thank you for the surprise, because in show business you don't get many surprises, you get a couple of shocks and that's about it."

Caine joins Sigourney Weaver, Juliette Binoche, Rachid Bouchareb and Stanley Tong as festival honorees this year.

The Red Sea Film Festival takes place in Jeddah from 4-13 December.

Diesel repeated his famous line from when he was honoured in 2024: "You see more people from Hollywood here than at the Oscars."