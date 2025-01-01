Skeet Ulrich insists he is not in Scream 7

Skeet Ulrich has insisted he is not in Scream 7.

The 55-year-old actor starred in the original 1996 slasher as Billy Loomis - one of the Ghostface killers - and while several of his former castmates are returning for Scream 7, Ulrich has said he will not be appearing in the movie.

Speaking with The New York Post, he said: “I’m not involved. I’m really excited though.

“I’m excited for [director] Kevin Williamson to take the helm and to see what the mastermind of it all comes up with. I have no clue.”

Ulrich was reportedly going to star in Scream 7, but was said to have exited the project after Melissa Barrera - who portrayed his on-screen daughter Sam Carpenter - was dropped by Spyglass Media following the actress’ controversial comments about the war in Gaza.

Ulrich said he “used to know” the full story for Scream 7, adding it was “really, really interesting”.

He said: “I used to know, because part of coming back for five and six was being a part of seven. It was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis, or the imagination of Billy Loomis in Melissa Barrera’s character’s head.

“But when all that went down with her, obviously you lose her and you lose what’s in her head.”

Ulrich admitted it was unlikely he would return as Billy Loomis, but didn’t rule it out completely.

He said: “I don’t know how, given the set up. But, you know, it’s horror. And I think the great thing about ‘Scream’ in general was it was all based in reality that this could happen.

“You don’t know who as you’re walking down the street could be a killer or not. So I hope if it does, it doesn’t get so far fetched that it blows that premise.”

Ulrich also said he had “no idea” how Matthew Lillard - who played the second Ghostface killer Stu Macher in the original Scream - was returning for the upcoming slasher.

Ulrich - who reunited with Lillard on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 - said: “I don’t know how Matt’s back. I have no idea, which I’m kind of excited for, to see it and not know.”

As well as Lillard, Scream 7 will see the return of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers, Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley.

Reflecting on the Scream franchise, Ulrich said he had a particular fondness for the original movie due to the “camaraderie” that developed between him and his castmates.

He said: “I love the series. I particularly love what we did in ’96.

“The camaraderie of making that movie that nobody had any idea what it would be or not be. I’ve done films like Scream and As Good as It Gets and things that seem to really be quite pervasive and you really kind of learn that you have to love the process of doing it and forget results because it’s not in your control.”