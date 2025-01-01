Joe Manganiello and fiancée Caitlin O'Connor move out of Los Angeles

Joe Manganiello and his fiancée Caitlin O'Connor have returned to their home state after living in Los Angeles for 20 years.

The actress has confirmed reports that she and the True Blood actor have relocated to his hometown of Mount Lebanon, a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Detailing their "recent move", O'Connor told People, "I mean, L.A. has been both of our homes for over 20 years. I was born in L.A., but raised in Pittsburgh, so we're both from the same hometown."

The TV host noted that they bonded over being from the same place and were thrilled to now be "back home" and closer to family.

"That's what we really connect on, you know, we share the same upbringing, the same hometown knowledge. And that's what really connects us as a couple. So it's beautiful to be back home together," she gushed, before adding, "I've never been in a more beautiful neighbourhood in Pittsburgh. It's just idyllic."

The 36-year-old added that they had been thinking about returning to their home state "for a while", and while they will be based in Pittsburgh, they will still travel to LA and New York City for work.

Now that they're back home, the newly engaged couple are expecting "a big family celebration" over Christmas as so many loved ones live nearby.

Manganiello, 48, has been dating O'Connor since September 2023. They got engaged in June this year, but didn't announce the news until October.

The Magic Mike actor was previously married to Modern Family star Sofía Vergara between 2015 and 2023.