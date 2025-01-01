Kim Kardashian 'changed name' before finding fame on reality TV

Kim Kardashian "changed her name" shortly before she and her family found fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In an interview for Time published on Thursday, the media personality explained how she was always known as her full name, Kimberly, until she started shooting the reality TV show in 2007.

"I used to always go by Kimberly, until we signed on to do the reality show. And when I looked at my chyron, Kimberly Kardashian, I said, 'I think that's so long for people to say.' And like, 'Let's just shorten it to Kim,'" she recalled.

Kim and her siblings, including sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, filmed 20 seasons of the show, with the finale airing in 2021. They now front the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kim went on to note that her late father, Robert Kardashian, always called her Kimberly before he died at the age of 59 in 2003.

"And it's so weird, because all my friends from high school and growing up, and my dad, everyone calls me Kimberly," the 45-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kim discussed her decision to publicly share the news that she failed her first attempt at the bar exam last month.

The SKIMS entrepreneur has been studying law since 2019 and completed her programme earlier this year.

"You get the results on a Friday, and I knew Sunday morning they were going to be live on the Internet. So, I wanted to mention it first and let people know that it didn't go my way," she remembered. "So, instantly I was like, 'OK, let's do this, I know what I've got to do.' This really sucks because I put so much time into it, but I know what I can do better. I'm pretty good at taking a failure and turning it into something, and I just don't have the time to dwell."

Kim is currently promoting her first MasterClass, titled The New Rules of Business: The Ten Kimmandments with Kim Kardashian, which is now streaming on the MasterClass website.