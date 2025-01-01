Paris Hilton's father Rick Hilton 'got shotgun out' amid terrifying home invasion

Paris Hilton's father, Rick Hilton, confronted burglars with a shotgun during a recent home invasion.

In an interview for Extra on Thursday, Kathy Hilton recounted how three burglars "broke the glass" at their Los Angeles mansion, got inside, and pushed down a door on 15 November.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality went on to describe how Rick, 70, heard the commotion and immediately "got his shotgun out".

"(Rick) looked at them and said, 'You know what, get the f**k out of here. The police are on their way,'" she stated. "And then our (security) guy came up, they met, they ran out, and then (Rick) started shooting the gun out of his office in the air."

Since the scary incident, the couple has ramped up security measures on the property.

"It's crazy," the 66-year-old added.

Kathy wasn't at home at the time of the break-in as she was a guest at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

The property of her co-star, Sutton Stracke, was also burgled at the same time.

Shortly after, the socialite told Entertainment Tonight that the suspects "entered through a kitchen window and stole all my luxury handbags (and they) also took my fine jewellery".

While it's unclear if any arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that burglary reports had been filed for both homes.

They also noted that the "suspects fled the location".

Kathy and businessman Rick have been married since 1979. They are also parents to daughter Nicky Rothschild and sons Conrad and Barron Hilton.