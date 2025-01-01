Margot Robbie trying not to 'listen to the noise' surrounding Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie is trying not to "listen to the noise" surrounding her upcoming film adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

The Barbie actress will soon be seen as Cathy alongside fellow Australian star Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell's take on Emily Brontë's classic novel.

There has been a lot of online commotion about the upcoming release, particularly over the casting of the leads, but Robbie is trying to ignore the sceptics and trust her instincts, just like she did with 2023's Barbie.

"Everyone was like, 'Well, that did well because of course it was going to.' And I'm like..." she chuckled in a cover interview with British Vogue. "'This was not the conversation at the time.' I try to remind myself of that with Wuthering too. You have to just not listen to the noise and trust that the thing you're putting out is what people will be happy to have."

The backlash over the film began with the casting of Euphoria star Elordi as Heathcliff, who is described as "dark-skinned" in the novel. Robbie's casting also proved controversial, as Cathy is depicted as a brunette teenager in the source material rather than a 35-year-old blonde.

Addressing the concerns, The Wolf of Wall Street star called on audiences to "just wait" until they see the film before they form an opinion.

"I get it... There's nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie," she said of the discourse around her role, before adding of Elordi's casting, "I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I'd say, just wait. Trust me, you'll be happy."

Praising her co-star further, Robbie continued, "It's a character that has this lineage of other great actors who've played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special. He's incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he's our generation's Daniel Day-Lewis."

The Oscar nominee noted that Elordi - who starred in Fennell's previous film Saltburn - was already cast when she received the script. She was originally planning to produce the project, as she had with Fennell's prior work, but decided to throw her hat in the ring to play Cathy too after reading the screenplay.

Wuthering Heights will be released in cinemas in February 2026.