Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer reveals he is still her 'best friend'

Tobey Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, has revealed that he remains her "best friend", eight years after their separation.

The jewellery designer shared that, since their divorce was finalised in 2020, she and the Spider-Man star have maintained a close friendship.

Speaking on The Inside Edit podcast this week, Jennifer explained that she has learned a great deal since their split.

"I actually think that my divorce has been one of my greatest teachers," the 48-year-old said. "It teaches you patience, and you're also raising (kids together). Our daughter was 10 or something, so those are some intense times that you need to stay connected."

Tobey and Jennifer, who married in 2007 and separated in 2016, share two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 16.

The designer went on to describe her ex-husband as "wonderful".

"He is wonderful and I got lucky for that," she gushed. "My life was not easy every day, and I'm sure he would say the same thing. We definitely had to overcome some big hurdles."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer admitted that initially she did not want anyone to know about their split in order to protect their children.

"(After) Tobey and I had broken up, we were still living together," she recalled. "We didn't tell anybody because we didn't want the kids to know. It was this weird time, and everything happens all at the same time."

"It's complicated when you're breaking up after being together for 14 years and building your whole life," Jennifer continued. "We were kids and built this whole life together and had two kids."

Opening up about the breakup, Jennifer insisted that "nothing bad happened", adding that "it was just time to call it".