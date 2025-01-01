Thomas Markle's family denies Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 'reached out'

Thomas Markle's daughter Samantha Markle has taken to X to criticise the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha made her feelings clear in between re-posts of other people claiming Meghan lied about reaching out to Thomas.

"Houston, there's been no contact," she clarified. "Time to stop the PR bulls**t Medusa."

The Duchess of Sussex had said via her representative that she had tried to contact her estranged father, who reportedly had his leg amputated this week.

A spokesperson for the Duchess said in a statement on Saturday: "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."

It is unclear if the attempt was successful.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported claims from Thomas that he had not heard from Meghan nor her representatives following his surgery.

Thomas reportedly underwent a three-hour operation in a Philippine hospital on Wednesday after being rushed there on Tuesday from his home on the island of Cebu.

During the surgery, Thomas Markle's left leg was amputated below the knee, after it had turned black as a result of a blood clot.

The relationship between the Duchess and Thomas - who was married to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, from 1979 to 1987 - broke down in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Notably, Thomas was found to have colluded with photographers, who paid him for paparazzi photos showing him getting ready for the royal wedding.

King Charles ultimately walked Meghan down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, after Thomas pulled out of attending the event, citing health problems.

Samantha Markle claimed her father had suffered two heart attacks, which prevented him from flying to London from Los Angeles.