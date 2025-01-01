Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios split after two years together

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have parted ways after more than two years together.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the Dancing With the Stars alum and NFL star have split, and that it was mutual.

Page Six spy also reported that the US podcast host and internet personality was seen "having fun" at the 1 Hotel in South Beach on Friday, and has recently attended Art Basel parties in Miami.

The Houston Texans footballer and Earle became the focus of split rumours after Berrios missed the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finale last month.

Last weekend, however, Earle appeared to push back on the speculation when she took to TikTok with a Get Ready With Me video, where she gave fans a post-DWTS debrief on the show's last episode - and an apparent explanation for his absence.

A fan wrote in the comments thread, "Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together," to which she replied, "He couldn't come bc of football :(."

The three-hour finale of the iconic dancing competition - which aired live - was filmed in Los Angeles on 25 November.

Berrios offered his support to Earle in an affectionate pre-taped video aired during the finale.

"I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it started, and I think it shows," he said in the clip, adding, "Good luck. Have fun, babe."

Despite his encouragement, Earle and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy lost out on the Mirrorball Trophy to Australian conservationist Robert Irwin and his dance partner, Witney Carson.