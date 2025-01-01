Mia Goth unsure of Blade's future

Mia Goth "doesn't know" what's happening with Blade.

The 32-year-old actress -who will play villain Lilith in the film opposite Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire - admitted she's been kept in the dark over the plans for the much-delayed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster and after beginning preliminary production processes after being cast in 2023, things "unravelled from there".

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she said: “I don’t know what’s going on with that.

“I think that they want to make it, and it’s such an important film for them that they’re taking their time with it. I really don’t have any information. I don’t know why it’s taken the time that it has, but we will see.

“The furthest that it got with me … they flew [me] to Atlanta, and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I, and we did a costume fitting and a wig fitting, and I was very excited in the direction it was going. It was very cool.

"And Mahershala had such an interesting take on it, and he was great. And then it just unravelled from there, unfortunately.”

Mahershala has also admitted he doesn't know “where Marvel is right now” with the movie.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I’m just taking it a day at a time. I’m doing the best work I can.”

The Jurassic World: Rebirth star pointed to his upcoming action flick Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother - which is being helmed by former Blade director Bassam Tariq - as a project that has scratched his “stunts itch”, though was still hoping the MCU movie would go ahead.

He added: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

Ali emphasised he was “ready” for Blade.

When Variety asked Ali for an update on the film, he said: “Call Marvel. “I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready.”

Blade was initially slated for release in November 2025, but was taken off Disney’s release calendar in October last year - with Predator: Badlands taking its place.

Around the same time, Marvel Studios announced three untitled films scheduled for February 18, May 5, and November 10, 2028.

The Blade reboot has faced several setbacks, losing multiple writers and directors over the years.

Both Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange were attached to direct the movie, though departed the project due to creative differences.

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto had been brought on to write the script for Blade in May 2023, though reportedly parted ways with the project a year later - with the story said to be started again from scratch.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the delays, noting that the creative team was “still trying to crack” Blade and was determined not to rush development.

He told BlackTree TV: “For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie.”

Feige also confirmed that Marvel intends to maintain the character’s darker tone and R-rating, much like the Deadpool series.

He said: “There were some great Blade movies years ago - they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade.”