Winona Ryder has no plans to release book about her life

Winona Ryder has revealed she has no intention of writing a book about her life.

The Beetlejuice star, who has been acting for more than 35 years, is often asked whether she might consider writing a memoir, but she doesn't think she will ever agree to tell her life story.

In a conversation for Interview Magazine, Ryder explained that she wants to protect the privacy of those around her.

"That's come up, me writing a book, but I feel like I always want to be super respectful of people's privacy," she said.

However, the Wednesday actress did share that she has kept journals for many years.

"I still keep a journal," she told the publication. "I have this giant dresser and every drawer is full of them. I find old stuff and I'm like, 'God, I was so depressed. I must have only written when I was really sad.' But then it was really joyful to find these books full of great memories."

The 54-year-old went on to reveal that some entries were "embarrassing", including an awkward moment while preparing for her role in Martin Scorsese's 1993 film The Age of Innocence.

"I have all my questions about my character for Marty," she shared. "It was supposed to be me and Daniel (Day-Lewis) and Marty talking about the characters, and I kept bringing things up and Daniel kept being like, 'Excuse me,' because it wasn't helpful for him to hear my perspective. But I didn't put that together until afterwards."

Ryder continued, "I was like, 'Sorry!' It made so much sense after he kind of explained it, and I was really embarrassed."

The actress is currently promoting the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, in which she plays Joyce Byers.