Jessica Alba recalls "awful" worst acting moment

Jessica Alba has recalled her worst acting moment, declaring it "awful".

The Honest founder revealed her most hated movie scene, confessing she had "dreaded" shooting a moment in which her Fantastic Four character, Sue Storm, was forced to strip naked to conduct a rescue.

"I thought that was awful," Jessica, 44, recalled during a career talk at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"It was very humiliating in real life. I grew up with a pretty conservative family, and I am a pretty modest person. I dreaded that scene for weeks. I have a lot of whiplash from those days."

However, Jessica said, overall she was happy to have played Sue - otherwise known as The Invisible Woman - as she considered the superhero character a strong female role model.

"She was a woman I looked up to," the Honey star reflected. "She was very maternal and very kind, but also not a pushover; she spoke her mind."

Jessica added she was particularly proud to have played a tenacious female character early in her career, given Fantastic Four's 2005 release date.

"She had a great moral compass. No matter who you are, you can look up to her," the actress and entrepreneur said. "Oftentimes, the women in these stories need to be saved by a guy or the villain, the problem in the story. This was back then. It's different now."