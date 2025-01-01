Sydney Sweeney shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Sydney Sweeney has shut down rumours she's undergone plastic surgery procedures.

The Euphoria star declared she has "never gotten work done" in a video interview with Allure Magazine.

Asked to choose a "beauty rumour" to debunk, Sydney, 28, was quick to name cosmetic surgery and injectable beauty treatments as her greatest bugbear.

"Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done," the Anyone But You actress laughed, before explaining her terror of needles made her a bad candidate for injectables such as fillers and Botox. "I am so scared of needles, you have no idea."

Sydney also took issue with online commentators comparing photos of her as a child with photos taken when she was an adult, pointing out that how she looked in her twenties would always be significantly different from her appearance more than a decade prior - especially if one image was from a professional photoshoot.

"You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting!" she explained. "Of course I'm going to look different."

Sydney also joked that if she'd opted to have work done on her appearance, it would have been to correct the natural asymmetry of her face.

"Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even," she quipped, explaining that one of her eyes "opens a little more than the other".

The Housemaid star announced she preferred to think of her social-media critics as disconnected from reality.

"Everybody on social media's insane," Sydney concluded.