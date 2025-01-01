Donald Trump hosts Kennedy Center Honors recognising Sylvester Stallone and KISS

U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Sylvester Stallone, KISS, and Gloria Gaynor, among others, at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend.

On Saturday, the American leader handed out the official medals to the Rocky actor, musicians Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss, and to the disco pioneer, during a ceremony held at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, D.C.

As original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died in October at the age of 74, his daughter, Monique Frehley, accepted the medal on his behalf.

In addition, actor-singer Michael Crawford and country music legend George Strait were bestowed with the prestigious prize.

Addressing the audience at the Honors Gala held at the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Sunday night, Trump described the honourees as "legendary in so many ways".

"Billions and billions of people have watched them over the years," he declared, adding that the celebrities are "among the greatest artists and actors, performers, musicians, singers, songwriters ever to walk the face of the Earth".

According to reporters at The Associated Press, Trump appeared onstage three times during the event.

At the beginning of the year, the politician sparked controversy when he announced he had been "unanimously" elected as the chairman of the national centre for performing arts and took over the board.

Speaking effusively of the honourees, Trump noted that they were all "persistent" in pursuing their dreams.

"Some of them have had legendary setbacks, setbacks that you have to read in the papers because of their level of fame. But in the words of Rocky Balboa, they showed us that you keep moving forward, just keep moving forward," the 79-year-old continued, before noting that many members of the audience shared the same trait. "I know so many of you are persistent. Many of you are miserable, horrible people. You are persistent. You never give up. Sometimes I wish you'd give up, but you don't."

The ceremony included a tribute to Frehley, with producers placing a single red guitar with smoke out of it onstage at one point, while the spectacle concluded with Cheap Trick performing a rendition of the 1975 KISS track, Rock and Roll All Nite.

The 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrate those in the performing arts for their contributions to American culture, will air on CBS and stream via Paramount+ on 23 December.