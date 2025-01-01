Matthew Lillard responds to Quentin Tarantino criticising his acting: 'It hurts'

Matthew Lillard has publicly addressed Quentin Tarantino's recent criticism of his acting.

During an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast last week, the Pulp Fiction director took aim at a number of actors, including Lillard, Paul Dano, and Owen Wilson, noting he doesn't "care" for their onscreen performances.

Tarantino's comments quickly went viral, and during an appearance at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend, the Hackers actor admitted that the words "hurt".

"Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn't like me as an actor," he began, according to fan footage circulating on TikTok. "Yeah, whatever. Who gives a s**t. Listen, the point is that it hurts your feelings. It f**king sucks."

As the crowd offered supportive cheers, Lillard went on to argue that he's "not very popular in Hollywood".

"You wouldn't say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn't say that to somebody who's a top-line actor in Hollywood. Two totally different microcosms, right?" the 55-year-old continued. "And so, you know, it's humbling, and it hurts."

At the end of the clip, an audience member yelled out, "We love you," to which Lillard smiled and replied: "Thank you."

Representatives for Tarantino have not yet commented on the reason why the filmmaker criticised the Scream star.

Lillard will next appear in Scream 7, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas from 27 February 2026.