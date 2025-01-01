Skeet Ulrich confirms Melissa Barrera's character was going to become Ghostface in Scream 7

Skeet Ulrich has confirmed Melissa Barrera's character Sam was going to become the Ghostface killer in original script for Scream 7.

The Riverdale actor, who played one of the original Ghostface killers in 1996's Scream, reprised the role of Billy Loomis for the fifth movie in 2022 and Scream VI in 2023.

He appeared as visions in the mind of Barrera's character Sam Carpenter, the lead of the two revival films, and was revealed to be her father.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ulrich revealed that Sam was going to become a killer like her father in Scream 7 before Barrera was fired from the project.

"When we talked about coming back for 5, it was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis to slowly turn his daughter into the killer," he divulged. "Obviously, those things didn't pan out, given certain things that happened. But, no, I know nothing about the seventh."

The In the Heights actress was let go from the horror franchise over her social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict, and her co-star Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon departed soon after.

Ulrich admitted in a recent interview with The New York Post that he would have returned for the seventh film if Barrera hadn't been fired.

"It was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis, or the imagination of Billy Loomis in Melissa Barrera's character's head. But when all that went down with her, obviously, you lose her and you lose what's in her head," he stated.

The Craft star added that he was excited to see what original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson had come up with and how Matthew Lillard - who played killer Stu Macher alongside Ulrich's Billy - is involved in the project.

Scream 7 underwent a complete overhaul following the cast line-up changes. Directed by Williamson, the reworked story will once again star Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the protagonist of the first four films.

Campbell is joined by returning co-stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, as well as franchise newcomers Anna Camp, Mckenna Grace and Joel McHale.

Scream 7 will be released in cinemas on 27 February.