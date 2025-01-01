Kelsey Grammer praises Donald Trump has 'one of the greatest presidents'

Kelsey Grammer has labelled U.S. President Donald Trump as "one of the greatest presidents we've ever had".

On Saturday, the American leader presented Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, KISS, George Strait, and Michael Crawford with medals as part of the Kennedy Center Honors.

At a dinner following the event, the Frasier actor gushed over Trump and his administration.

"I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb," he told Fox News Digital. "And we were left with some very interesting things going on."

And while speaking to a reporter from The Associated Press, Grammer emphasised his support for the Republican politician.

"I am a supporter; I want to see our country do well. I know he wants the same things I do; I'm behind him. He's doing his very best, I think," the 70-year-old continued.

Elsewhere, Grammer shared that he was "over the moon" to learn that Stallone had been selected for a Kennedy Center Honor this year.

"I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it. He's a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully," he added.

Reacting to receiving the prestigious prize, Stallone compared the experience to being in the "eye of a hurricane".

"This is an amazing event," the Rocky icon said on the red carpet. "But you're caught up in the middle of it. It's hard to take it in until the next day... but I'm incredibly humbled by it."