Millie Bobby Brown admits pet dog 'won't acknowledge' her baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown has admitted her dog has totally "ignored" her new baby daughter.

In August, the Stranger Things actress and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced they had adopted a little girl.

And during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night, host Jimmy asked Millie how her beloved dog Winnie was coping with the new addition.

"(Winnie took a) hit to the ego," she replied. "I think she doesn't understand it, she hasn't acknowledged her presence yet. My daughter now, has totally figured out that (Winnie's) an animal... Winnie, it's a power play for her."

Millie went on to note that Winnie doesn't seem very impressed with the infant.

"She's like, 'I'm gonna ignore you until you disappear,' basically. I have sit-downs with her, I'm like, 'She's not going anywhere now,'" the 21-year-old continued, before recalling how she recently caught the pooch taking one of the baby's bath toys. "I said, 'I saw you do that!' She poked her head around the corner and just death-stared me. She knew! She stopped on the stairs to be like, 'Yeah, that's right. What are you gonna do about it?'"

Millie served as co-host of the latest episode of The Tonight Show as part of a celebration to mark the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Other actors slated to appear on the late-night programme in the coming days include Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, and Winona Ryder.

The first volume of season five of Stranger Things is now available to stream. In the U.K., the second volume is set to drop on 26 December and the finale on New Year's Day.