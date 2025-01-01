One Battle After Another leads 2026 Golden Globe nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film One Battle After Another leads the nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes.

The thriller leads the pack with nine nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson and acting recognition for DiCaprio and his supporting co-stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

One Battle After Another is closely followed by the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value with eight, and the vampire thriller Sinners with seven.

The latter two films are nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama alongside Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just An Accident and The Secret Agent, while One Battle After Another is up for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy alongside Bugonia, Blue Moon, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague.

Over in television, The White Lotus leads the way with six nods, and dominates the supporting actor categories with mentions for Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood.

Netflix miniseries Adolescence follows with five, and Only Murders in the Building and Severance with four.

There are a few multiple nominees across film and TV this year, with Amanda Seyfried scoring recognition for The Testament of Ann Lee and Long Bright River, Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein and The Narrow Road to the Deep North, and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and his portrayal of Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The 2026 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second consecutive year from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday 11 January.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry Baby

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Bugonia

Blue Moon

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

One Battle After Another

Nouvelle Vague

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Best Screenplay

Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell and Chloe Zhao

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

It Was Just An Accident - Jafar Panahi

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rijab

Best Original Score

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

F1 - Hans Zimmer

Sirat - Kangding Ray

Best Original Song

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Dream As One

KPop Demon Hunters - Golden

Sinners - I Lied to You

Wicked: For Good - There's No Place Like Home

Wicked: For Good - The Girl in the Bubble

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Zootopia 2

TV

Best Television Series - Drama

The Pitt

Severance

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

Pluribus

The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

The Studio

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Rocky Gervais - Mortality

Sarah Silverman - PostMortem

Best Podcast

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

SmartLess

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Up First

The Mel Robbins Podcast