One Battle After Another leads 2026 Golden Globe nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film One Battle After Another leads the nominees for the 2026 Golden Globes.
The thriller leads the pack with nine nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson and acting recognition for DiCaprio and his supporting co-stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.
One Battle After Another is closely followed by the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value with eight, and the vampire thriller Sinners with seven.
The latter two films are nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama alongside Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just An Accident and The Secret Agent, while One Battle After Another is up for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy alongside Bugonia, Blue Moon, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague.
Over in television, The White Lotus leads the way with six nods, and dominates the supporting actor categories with mentions for Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood.
Netflix miniseries Adolescence follows with five, and Only Murders in the Building and Severance with four.
There are a few multiple nominees across film and TV this year, with Amanda Seyfried scoring recognition for The Testament of Ann Lee and Long Bright River, Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein and The Narrow Road to the Deep North, and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and his portrayal of Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
The 2026 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second consecutive year from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday 11 January.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry Baby
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Bugonia
Blue Moon
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
One Battle After Another
Nouvelle Vague
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Best Screenplay
Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell and Chloe Zhao
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
It Was Just An Accident - Jafar Panahi
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rijab
Best Original Score
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
F1 - Hans Zimmer
Sirat - Kangding Ray
Best Original Song
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Dream As One
KPop Demon Hunters - Golden
Sinners - I Lied to You
Wicked: For Good - There's No Place Like Home
Wicked: For Good - The Girl in the Bubble
Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Zootopia 2
TV
Best Television Series - Drama
The Pitt
Severance
The Diplomat
Slow Horses
Pluribus
The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
The Studio
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Rocky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - PostMortem
Best Podcast
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
SmartLess
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Up First
The Mel Robbins Podcast