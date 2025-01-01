Ramona Agruma announces pregnancy

Rebel Wilson's wife, Ramona Agruma, is pregnant.

The fashion designer and actress announced the news in a joint Instagram post, showing photos of their daughter Royce, three, as a baby. They then showed pictures of Ramona's pregnancy test and baby bump.

"Baby number 2 is on her way," they captioned the post.

"The happiest news in our family...it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way."

Ramona finished her caption by writing, "I love you @rebelwilson."

Rebel also shared the reel to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Big Wilson family news."

The couple are already parents to Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, who was born via surrogate in November 2022.

In June of that year, Rebel and Agruma went public with their relationship. Rebel had previously told how she was planning on being a single parent.

"I would love to have a family. I'm just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens," she told People magazine.

The Pitch Perfect star then revealed how she'd told Ramona that she was going to be a mum.

"So very, very, very early in dating, like three months into dating Ramona, I had to tell her, 'So I have a surrogate and it turns out the surrogate's pregnant,'" she said.

"Ramona just turned to me, was sitting at my kitchen table, and she said, 'I love you and I'm gonna love your child just as much,'" she said. "I was so shocked. It's like she didn't even think about it. She just went, 'Oh, that's amazing news.'"

Rebel and Ramona married in September 2024.