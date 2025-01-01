Queen Camilla admits she 'binge-watched' Rivals

Queen Camilla has admitted she "binge-watched" the TV series Rivals.

The royal revealed her love of the "bonkbuster" TV series during a set visit in Bristol, telling actor Alex Hassell she had "galloped" through both the first season of the show as well as the books on which it was based.

"I galloped through them," Camilla, 78, recalled. "It's just good fun. And I think nowadays people need some good fun. People want to be lifted, don't they? And just be able to have a good laugh."

The Queen confessed she had not only watched the entire 2024 series, but had done so in a marathon viewing session.

"I remember watching it last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia," she said. "I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards."

Camilla's first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, 85, was rumoured to have been the inspiration for Rupert Campbell-Black - the character played by Alex, 45.

During her set visit, Camilla revealed she had been surprised to see Alex on screen with dark brown hair.

"It's so funny seeing you dark because you always imagine Rupert as blond," she said.

Camilla was a longtime friend of Rivals author Jilly Cooper, who died in October, aged 88.

At the time, Camilla issued a statement commemorating her friend's passing.

"In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many," she wrote. "I join my husband the King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs."