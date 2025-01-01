Leonardo DiCaprio argues AI can't be art because there's 'no humanity to it'

Leonardo DiCaprio has asserted Artificial Intelligence (AI) can't be art because it has "no humanity to it".

On Monday, editors at TIME Magazine named the Oscar-winning actor as Entertainer of the Year, and in an accompanying interview, he waded into the debate over the use of AI in films.

Though Leonardo can see space for the technology as an "enhancement tool" for directors, he doesn't imagine it replacing human creativity.

"I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being. Otherwise, haven't you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant, and you go, 'Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing The Weeknd,' or 'This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song Bonita Applebum, done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it's brilliant.' And you go, 'Cool.' But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk. There's no anchoring to it. There's no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is."

Leonardo went on to reflect on the future of cinema. Accordingly, The Revenant star admitted he has no idea what the next trend may be.

"Because so much has been done that has moved the needle, and some of these directors are so talented right now and doing such a multitude of different things at the same time," the 51-year-old continued. "What's going to be the next thing that rattles people and shocks people cinematically?"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Leonardo discussed his "philosophy" for handling life in the public eye.

"It's been a balance I've been managing my whole adult life and still I'm not an expert. I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can," he added. "I was like, 'OK, how do I have a long career?' Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face."

Earlier on Monday, officials for the 2026 Golden Globes announced that Leonardo's new film, One Battle After Another, had been nominated in nine categories, with him garnering a nod for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.