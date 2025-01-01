Eric Dane writing memoir amid ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane is to open up about living with a neurodegenerative disorder in a new memoir.

In April, the Grey's Anatomy actor announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease, and had lost function of his right arm and hand.

On Monday, Dane shared that he will release a book titled Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments next year.

"I wake up every morning, and I'm immediately reminded that this is real - this illness, this challenge and that's exactly why I'm writing this book," the 53-year-old commented. "I want to capture the moments that shaped me - the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted - so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart. If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling."

Dane, who shares two teenage daughters with actress Rebecca Gayheart, last appeared onscreen as a firefighter battling ALS in an episode of medical drama Brilliant Minds that aired in November.

Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments is being published by The Open Field - Maria Shriver's imprint at Penguin Random House.

While an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, editors have described the project as a "profound meditation on the passing of time."

"I'm so honoured to be publishing Eric's story," added Shriver. "It's a courageous one that inspires me deeply. Eric wants to give his daughters and family something to be proud of, and this book will not only make them proud, but it will also help people understand what ALS is and isn't, what happens to someone when they get it, and how we can all be compassionate partners to people suffering with neurological conditions such as this."