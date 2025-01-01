Jack Whitehall to host BRIT Awards for sixth time

Jack Whitehall is set to host the BRIT Awards for the sixth time.

The comedian and Jungle Cruise actor will front the 2026 ceremony at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England on Saturday 28 February, marking the first time the BRITs have been held outside of London in the show's almost 50-year history.

Whitehall hosted the annual music prizegiving earlier this year, as well as four years in a row between 2018 and 2021.

In a statement, the 37-year-old noted that the Manchester ceremony will be a "full circle moment" for him as he briefly went to university in the city and kickstarted his comedy career there.

"I am so excited to be coming back for this very special BRIT Awards in Manchester, a place that is so important to me," he said. "The city I started my comedy career in, it feels like a real full circle moment returning to host this historic night at the Co-op Live, a venue that is only a stone's throw away from the comedy club I did my first 10 minute set in all those years ago. Hopefully I get a few more laughs than I did that night. I cannot wait."

To celebrate the news, Whitehall also filmed a funny social media video in which he appeared to walk through various locations in Manchester and champion what it is best known for. However, he was actually just walking on the spot in front of a green screen.

The Malice actor was absent from hosting the BRIT Awards for three years. He was replaced by Mo Gilligan in 2022 and 2023, while Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama shared hosting duties in 2024.

"Jack is absolutely brilliant at his craft so we are thrilled to welcome him back and excited for the fun and mischief he's bound to bring to the show again this year," added Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK.

"His legacy hosting the awards speaks for itself and as the BRITs enters a new era, in a city familiar to him, there's nobody better placed to take the helm of the biggest night in music."