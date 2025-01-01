Jimmy Kimmel challenges Donald Trump to 'talent competition' after extending late-night contract

Jimmy Kimmel has jokingly challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to a "talent competition" after confirming he has extended his late-night show for another year.

While hosting various events for the Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend, the American leader made several jabs about the TV personality, including calling him a "horrible" presenter and claiming that he could "beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent" at any time.

Accordingly, Kimmel didn't hold back during his opener for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.

"Donald Trump was the host of the show, he's been boasting, saying we've never had a President host the Kennedy Center Honors before," he began. "Why do you think that is? We've also never had Neil Patrick Harris order a military strike on a fishing boat before."

Kimmel went on to joke that he's starting to think Trump has a "crush" on him.

"Let's have a talent competition. I will come out and tell a few jokes, I'll draw something and play my clarinet. He can play golf, spank a porn star, and ruin the country," the 58-year-old teased.

Trump has not yet responded to the host's comments.

And to conclude, Kimmel acknowledged the news that ABC executives have renewed the late-night programme through May 2027.

"I have one more bit of entertainment news to share. I have decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year," he added. "Our show has been renewed until May of 2027, or until the world ends - whichever comes first. I was giving a lot of thought and decided I would like to spend less time with my family, and so to our audience here and at home - I'm honoured and humbled to be a part of your routine. Whether it's in bed at night, or during your morning toilet time."

Kimmel and Trump, 79, have been engaged in a public feud for the past few months.

The tension escalated in September, when the comedian was pulled off the air indefinitely over his joke about Trump supporters' response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Following backlash, Kimmel was reinstated the following week.