Pamela Anderson reveals she and Liam Neeson were 'romantically involved for a short while'

Pamela Anderson has revealed that she and Liam Neeson were "romantically involved for a short while".

The pair first sparked headlines over a rumoured relationship in July, while promoting their comedy/action film The Naked Gun, which was released in August.

Speculation intensified after Anderson planted a kiss on Neeson's cheek during the film's London premiere, prompting fans to question whether it was merely a publicity stunt or something more.

In a new interview with People, Anderson confirmed that she and the Taken star had indeed been romantically involved for a brief period.

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," the 58-year-old divulged, adding that they spent an "intimate week" together at his home in upstate New York.

"I had my own room," Anderson clarified. "Our assistants both came; even family stopped by."

The Baywatch icon also revealed that Neeson once introduced her as the "future Mrs. Neeson" during a dinner, and shared that during their stay the 73-year-old even chased off a bear from the breakfast window while wearing his bathrobe.

However, she noted that their "romantic lost week" was short-lived, explaining that "we went our separate ways to work on other films".

"We were having fun," she told the outlet, describing their time together "like a Nancy Meyers film".

"I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that's a publicity stunt.' I'm like, 'A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings,'" she stated. "I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."

Reflecting on their connection, Anderson shared, "He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me. I'm sure we will always be in each other's lives."