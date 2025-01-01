Richard Branson thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' over late wife Joan Templeman

Richard Branson has thanked his fans for their "outpouring of love" after the death of his late wife, Joan Templeman.

The entrepreneur shared his favourite throwback photos via social media, two weeks after the passing of his wife of 36 years at the age of 80.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared such kind messages about Joan," Sir Richard, 75, wrote in a caption accompanying the post.

"Our whole family are so touched by the outpouring of love. It brings us great comfort and it means so much to us all."

He explained that he and the rest of their family hoped to commemorate Joan's life and added his late wife had been "just a joy to be around".

"We're the kind of family that now just want to celebrate Joan and the wonderful life she lived," Richard shared.

"I feel so fortunate to have met her all those years ago. She was just a joy to be around - as so many of your messages reiterated. Sending big hugs to everyone who has been in contact."

The Virgin Group founder, who shared daughter Holly, 44 and son Sam, 40, as well as grandchildren Etta, Artie, Lola, Eva-Deia and Bluey Rafe with Joan, added his and his family's thoughts were with fellow sufferers of bereavement.

"To anyone who has lost a family member recently, our thoughts (and Joan's thoughts, I'm sure) are with you as well," he wrote.