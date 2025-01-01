James Van Der Beek raises thousands for cancer battle by auctioning off Dawson's Creek memorabilia

James Van Der Beek has raised $47,000 (£35,000) by auctioning off his Dawson's Creek memorabilia.

The 48-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023. Last month he announced he was teaming up with Propstore to sell off some of the cherished memorabilia from his career. The proceeds were to help James with the financial cost of his treatment.

The most expensive item in the auction was a necklace that Dawson, played by James, gave to his love interest Joey, played by Katie Holmes, on the show. It sold for $26,628 (£19,746)

Other items sold included decor from Dawson's bedroom on the show, an E.T. action figure which sold for $5991 (£4503), and a flannel shirt Dawson wore, which sold for $2396. (£1801)

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," James said in a statement when he announced the auction.

"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

James revealed he had cancer in 2024, a few months after his diagnosis.

"I was healthy," he told Healthline after announcing his diagnosis. "I was doing the cold plunge. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape, and I had Stage 3 cancer, and I had no idea."

The Dawson's Creek cast reunited in September to help raise more money for James at a charity event set up by his former co-star Michelle Williams. James was expected to attend but wasn't well enough to be there.