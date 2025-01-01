Justin Theroux's wife pregnant with couple's first child

Justin Theroux's wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, is pregnant.

This will be the couple's first child. A source close to the pair confirmed the news to People magazine.

Justin, 54, and Nicole, 31, got married in March this year.

The couple were first linked in February 2023, before confirming their relationship by appearing on the red carpet together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party. They got engaged in August of that year.

Justin has previously told how he likes to keep his relationships private.

"I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," he said in an interview with Esquire. "Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."

Justin was previously married to Jennifer Aniston. They started dating in 2011 after meeting on the film Wanderlust, and got married in August 2015 at their home in Bel Air.

They announced their divorce in February 2018, releasing a mutual statement.

"We have decided to announce our separation," they wrote. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Justin later dispelled rumours that they split because Jennifer didn't want to live in New York, where he was based.

"That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part," he said. "People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."