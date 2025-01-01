Kathryn Newton 'fell to the floor' when Sarah Michelle Gellar was cast in Ready Or Not 2

Kathryn Newton "fell on the floor" when she found out Sarah Michelle Gellar was in Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come.

The 28-year-old actress - who is taking the lead alongside Samara Weaving, 33, in the horror comedy sequel - was blown away to find out the 48-year-old Hollywood star was also joining the cast.

Speaking on stage during the CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, she said: "We shot the movie in Toronto, and I was doing rehearsal with Samara and Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett], the directors.

“I saw Sarah Michelle Gellar’s photo on the wall and I was like, ‘She’s in the movie?’ "They were like, ‘Yeah, we just got her yesterday.’

"And I literally fell on the floor because Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a huge inspiration of mine.”

Newton revealed the filmmakers admitted they actually wrote the highly anticipated sequel with her in mind for the lead role after working with her on 2024 vampire movie Abigail.

She said: "They called me after Abigail came out, and they were like, ‘We told you we were going to work with you again. We wrote Ready or Not 2, and you’re the girl.’

"I was screaming and crying and rolling on the floor because they wrote it for me.”

In the sequel, Weaving reprises her role as Grace MacCaullay, who has to survive a brutal game with rich families all competing to kill her.

Ready or Not writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy have returned to pen the script.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett previously commented: "We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family."

Matthew Greenfield, Searchlight Pictures' president, added: "We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence.

"With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one.

"This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming."

Weaving previously confirmed she was "all in" for the sequel.

She told ComicBook.com: “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together."