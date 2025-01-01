Daisy Ridley thrilled to see Star Wars fans 'join forces' over scrapped Kylo Ren film

Daisy Ridley was thrilled to see Star Wars fans "join forces" over their collective disappointment about the cancelled Kylo Ren movie.

Driver, who played Ben Solo/Kylo Ren alongside Ridley's Rey between 2015's The Force Awakens and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, revealed in an interview in October that Disney executives turned down his proposed spin-off idea, The Hunt for Ben Solo.

Star Wars fans leapt to action, launching a petition calling on Disney to reverse its decision, with some even paying for a plane to fly over Walt Disney Studios in California with a banner reading, "Save The Hunt for Ben Solo."

During an interview with IGN, Ridley broke her silence about her co-star's canned solo movie.

"I knew a piece of it. I heard rumblings," the British actress shared. "I have lots of friends who are crew, so things always travel like that. But, whoa! When the story came out, no, I was like, 'Oh, my God!' And it was him that said it, right? It was funny because, like, 'Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,' and that's the big surprise of the year."

As Star Wars fans are often divided in their opinions, Ridley was thrilled to see them unite and feel the same way about the Ben Solo news.

"Obviously, everyone knows he was a very popular character, but it was also lovely to think, 'Wow, people really, really care and want this.' I just... I like it,'" she said.

"I just love that the Star Wars fandom is such a huge and gorgeous array of different points of view and different people, and the fact that everyone is really behind this thing, I think, is just sort of lovely, in a time that is so f**king nuts for probably every single person on this Earth. I think it's wonderful. So I was surprised, and honestly, I felt joyful about how it went down."

Driver revealed in an interview with The Associated Press that he spent two years developing a Kylo Ren movie with director Steven Soderbergh and the support of Lucasfilm executives.

"We took (the script) to (Disney bosses) Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," he added.

Ridley also confirmed to IGN that she is still set to reprise her role of Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie, New Jedi Order.