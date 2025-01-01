Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial postponed

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial has been postponed by two months.

The civil case between the It Ends with Us co-stars was originally scheduled to begin on 9 March 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

But following a post-discovery hearing on Tuesday, Judge Lewis J. Liman announced that he would be pushing the trial back to 18 May 2026.

According to People, Judge Liman explained that he had two criminal trials to hear first and "as important as this case is... criminal trials take precedent".

A hearing for oral arguments on summary judgment is still scheduled for 22 January.

In addition, editors at People reported that Judge Liman called on both parties to "contact a specific magistrate judge to discuss a settlement".

Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director in December 2024, claiming that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her in retaliation for her raising sexual harassment complaints on set. The former Gossip Girl actress is seeking $160 million (£123 million) in damages.

Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, previously claimed that he suffered $400 million (£305 million) in damages due to Lively's claims, and he filed a defamation and extortion lawsuit against the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, among others. That complaint was recently dismissed.

Representatives for both parties have not yet commented on the trial delay.