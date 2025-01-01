Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sends letter to estranged father in hospital

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has sent a letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle while he recovers from emergency surgery in the Philippines.

A spokesperson for the royal has confirmed that "her correspondence is now safely in his hands" after several attempts to contact him following reports that he had his left leg amputated below the knee after his foot turned black due to a blood clot.

The news comes after a public back-and-forth between Meghan and the Markles over whether she had reached out to Thomas.

"Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," a spokesperson for the former actress said on Wednesday.

"With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."

On Friday, Meghan's spokesperson stated that the Duchess had tried to contact Thomas in hospital but had been unable to find him.

Thomas, 81, told the Daily Mail that he had not received any messages on his phone, prompting her team to clarify that she emailed him. However, the publication reported that he "never uses email".

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson for the Daily Mail's parent company DMG Media explained that Thomas has a "close relationship" with their journalist Caroline Graham and asked her to travel to the Philippines to be with him when he was taken ill.

"Ms Graham has made clear that if she can do anything to facilitate contact between Mr Markle and his daughter to have a conversation, then she would be happy to do so," they added. "That remains the case."

Meghan has been estranged from her father ever since she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

Thomas, who moved to the Philippines earlier this year, told the Mail on Sunday, "I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."