British author Sophie Kinsella dies aged 55

British author Sophie Kinsella has died at the age of 55.

The Shopaholic series creator, real name Madeleine Sophie Wickham, passed away on Wednesday morning, three years after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in late 2022.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," her family announced on Instagram.

"We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received."

They concluded the post by adding, "She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking," with heartbroken emojis.

Kinsella's books have sold more than 50 million copies in more than 60 countries, and have been translated into more than 40 languages.

She was best known for the nine-book Shopaholic series, beginning with The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic in 2000 and concluding with 2019's Christmas Shopaholic.

The first and second books were adapted into a movie, Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher, in 2009.

She also published several standalone novels, including Can You Keep a Secret?, The Undomestic Goddess, The Burnout and her most recent release, 2024's What Does It Feel Like?, a semi-fictional account of her cancer diagnosis.

Before adopting her pen name, the author also published novels under her real name Madeleine Wickham, including her 1995 debut The Tennis Party.

Kinsella, who went public with her health diagnosis last year, shared four sons and a daughter with her husband Henry Wickham.