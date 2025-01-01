Sigourney Weaver hails 'perfectionist' James Cameron

Sigourney Weaver believes James Cameron has "really enhanced the adventure of filmmaking".

The 76-year-old actress has heaped praised on the acclaimed filmmaker, observing that despite being a "perfectionist", Cameron is also "a really playful and funny guy".

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival, she explained: "He has a fierce reputation, and he is a perfectionist, but he’s a really playful and funny guy.

"He’s so full of surprises, you wouldn’t think that this sort of scientist-inventor who’s such a genius at all this technology would be an actor’s director. When we’re acting, he’s right there with us. He’s not in video village 100 feet away.

"He has really enhanced the adventure of filmmaking."

Sigourney has worked with Cameron on the Avatar film franchise, and she hopes that his unique performance capture technology can be shared across the movie industry.

She said: "I look forward to the time when we can share this technology."

Earlier this month, Cameron insisted that he's "not personally interested" in using AI.

The 71-year-old filmmaker has actually embraced cutting-edge film technology throughout his career - but Cameron doesn't have any intention of using AI.

Speaking at the Hainan Island International Film Festival, Cameron explained: "I’m not personally interested in using those tools, in using any pathway that uses technology to replace human creativity.

"We may be able to replace an actor [with a generative character]. I say ‘we’, but I wouldn’t do it. Is it desirable? Does it create that unique character that is based on two sets of unique human experiences, the screenwriter’s and the actor’s?"

Cameron conceded that AI technology can help with specific aspects of the filmmaking experience. However, he's urged studios to adopt a cautious approach, too.

Cameron said: "Can we improve the workflow, can we make the work more efficient, can we make the work more creative [with generative AI]? I think yes. As long as we stick to a very high standard of how it is used, ethically, morally and practically."

Cameron - who is one of the most successful filmmakers of all time - insisted that AI can't match human creativity.

He explained: "If you try to use a model that’s trained on everything, how can it be that unique? It cannot. It will give you the average. It can do the mediocre, but it cannot do the special and unique. It also cannot create that which has never been seen.

"If you take a generative model and say ‘give me something that looks like Avatar?’ Great! it can do it all day long, bio luminescence, flying creatures.

"Ask that model to do it before Avatar existed. It’s going to draw a blank. So, it fundamentally still comes back to human creativity."