Pamela Anderson reveals Barb Wire reboot

Pamela Anderson has revealed there is a reboot of hit film Barb Wire in development.

Pamela played a leather-clad superhero bounty hunter in the 1996 film Barb Wire.

Now she's revealed that her sons, Brandon Lee, 29, and Dylan Lee, 27, approached her with the idea to remake it for television.

"My sons came to me and said, 'Mom, we want to do a TV version of Barb Wire,' she told People magazine. "And I was like, 'What? Really?'"

She told how the project, which is now in development, will be "more like a dark comedy," adding that she's "really excited to take that back."

She spoke about how she trusts her boys to make the show work. "I think with this, it's, again, a little bit of redemption," she said. "And my children and my boys are very protective of me, and they're going to have fun with this."

However, she stopped short of revealing whether she'd have a role in the new show.

"No plans at this point. But you never know. They talk me into anything. I'll do whatever they tell me to do," she teased.

The 58-year-old's children are renowned for their entrepreneurial spirit.

"My kids run a lot of businesses," she said. "To see them blossom as entrepreneurs and businessmen has been so incredible to watch. And I get to be an actress. I dip in and out of things, and we've found our method together. We do have a family business. And it just makes everything more special."