Hilaria Baldwin reveals "gross" amount of money she received for selling photo of baby

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed the "gross" amount of money she made for selling the first photo of her eldest child.

The former yoga teacher, 41, and husband, Alec Baldwin sold the pictures of their daughter Carmen Gabriela soon after she was born in 2013.

She told how she chose to sell the photos rather than be snapped by paparazzi.

"I don't think there's a right answer, but I found that the more I (tried to hide them), the more paparazzi there were," she said on the Viall Files podcast.

"The culture - even though 12 years ago is not a long time - it was very different back then. So I sold the first photos of the first few kids and I donated all the money to charity because it felt like a gross thing anyway."

She continued, "Our first child was $95,000 (£71,000) and I donated all of that. It felt meaningful. I donated it to an organisation in Mallorca, where my family lives, for children who have been sexually abused."

Hilaria, who has just appeared on Dancing with the Stars, explained she wanted to make use of the "system" to do some good, explaining she knew "somebody's going to make money off of this.

She added, "It became less of a thing as I had more children and for everybody since the business is changing. I just started sharing them on Instagram. It went from tons of people trying to get this photo to, 'I put it on there I'm not going to get chased around as much'. What I learned from somebody who's much more famous than me, is the more that you put the photo up, the lower the bounty is and the less harassment you get."

Hilaria and Alec share seven children: Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, nine, Leonardo Ángel Charles, eight, Romeo Alejandro David, six, Eduardo Pau Lucas, four, María Lucía Victoria, four, and Ilaria Catalina Irina, two.