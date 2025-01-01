Amanda Seyfried doubles down on Charlie Kirk insult

Amanda Seyfried has doubled down on her stance on Charlie Kirk's legacy.

The Mamma Mia! star, who previously described the late far-right political activist as "hateful", refused to back down on her position in a new interview published on Wednesday.

Amanda, 40, was caught in a firestorm of online criticism after she commented "hateful" under an Instagram post marking the assassination of Charlie, who was 31 when he was killed by a sniper at a speaking event in Utah in September.

"I'm not f**king apologising for that," the Mean Girls star told Who What Wear. "I mean, for f**k's sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course."

The Emmy and Oscar-nominated actress added she was glad she had been able to make her position clearer via a follow-up post on social media.

"Thank God for Instagram," Amanda said. "I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualised - which is what people do, of course."

Amid the initial outrage over her comment, Amanda had explained she both "deplored" the murder of Kirk and was able to feel anger towards his political views.

"We're forgetting the nuance of humanity," she wrote in her Instagram statement on 18 September. "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.