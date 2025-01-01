Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson returning for The Hunger Games prequel

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are returning to The Hunger Games franchise in the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.

The stars, who played Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original four-film Hunger Games franchise, will reprise their roles in Sunrise on the Reaping, according to multiple outlets.

The latest film is set 24 years before the first movie, and tells the story of their District 12 mentor Haymitch Abernathy, who competed in the 50th Hunger Games tournament. Haymitch, who was originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson, is played by Joseph Zada in the prequel.

Details of their involvement are being kept under wraps, however, readers of Suzanne Collins's Sunrise on the Reaping book will know that the novel ends with an epilogue that flashes forward in time.

The epilogue briefly depicts Haymitch's life with Katniss and Peeta following their revolution in the Capitol, which occurred in the two Mockingjay films, and the younger victors learning about his tragic backstory.

Harrelson has yet to be confirmed for an on-screen return. However, in the recently released trailer, he can be heard saying, "I think these games are gonna be different."

In a recent interview with Variety, Hutcherson hinted at his possible return.

"I would love to be back on set with (director) Francis (Lawrence), with Jen, with Liam (Hemsworth), with Woody," he said. "It would not take any convincing at all. I'd be there in a heartbeat."

When asked more directly about the epilogue scene, he replied, "That would be a dream come true. Do dreams come true? Sometimes. Sometimes not. Sometimes, yeah."

Sunrise on the Reaping will also star Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace and Billy Porter, among others.

Once again helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film will be released in cinemas in November 2026.