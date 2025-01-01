Kylie Jenner 'protective' of personal life amid Timothée Chalamet relationship

Kylie Jenner has reflected on how she is "protective" of her personal life amid her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star reflected on growing up in the public eye.

"I have to live my life," she began. "I can't live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what's best for me every day. I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was nine."

Kylie went on to note that she has learned to be "protective" of her home life.

"But I guess I also wouldn't know who I would be today without growing up like this. I'm just navigating through life," the 28-year-old continued.

Kylie rarely references her romance with boyfriend Timothée, whom she has been linked to since April 2023.

However, the pair stepped out in matching orange outfits for the premiere of his movie Marty Supreme in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Previously, Kylie was in a long-term relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three.

Elsewhere in the episode, the make-up entrepreneur's older sister, Khloé Kardashian, also confirmed she is single and has been celibate for four years.

"F**k no," the 41-year-old replied when a producer asked if she was looking to get back into the dating scene. "I don't think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don't want it to. Right now, (I'm) not worried about if someone's calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing."

Khloé is mother to daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, three, from her past relationship with Tristan Thompson.