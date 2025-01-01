Idris Elba reveals he will 'eventually' retire from acting to become a full-time director

Idris Elba plans to "eventually" step away from acting in favour of a full-time career behind the camera.

The 53-year-old actor and rapper has explained that he is looking ahead to a future focused on directing, admitting he hopes fans will support the transition.

Speaking during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he was promoting his latest directorial project, the short film Dust To Dreams, Elba shared that he intends to keep developing his skills behind the camera.

"I'm hoping that my fan base as an actor isn't mad at me," he said on Wednesday, as reported by the Daily Mail. "Eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully."

The Luther star, whose filmography includes more than 100 acting credits such as The Wire, The Suicide Squad and Thor, noted that he has been acting for a "long time".

"I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way," he stated. "I really enjoy it."

Elba, who made his feature directorial debut with 2018's Yardie, also offered new details about his next feature as director, This Is How It Goes, adapted from Neil LaBute's 2005 play.

"The original is about a Black man married to a white woman, and a white man comes to move into their house, and it's about what happens to their relationship," he revealed of the film, via Deadline.

"I bought the rights to the film and transposed the story," he continued. "So it's a white man married to a Black woman, and a Black man comes to live in their house. It's an incredible examination of marriage, trust, and race."

The project, which was filmed in Ghana, wrapped production last week.