Paul Feig torn on making Spy sequel

Paul Feig "definitely has an idea" for a Spy sequel.

The 63-year-old filmmaker isn't usually a fan of revisiting his work but he is considering the possibility of a follow-up to the 2015 action-comedy - which features Melissa McCarthy as a CIA analyst who lands her first under cover assignment - because he knows what the plot would involve, but it still may not happen because he is "having so much fun" doing new things.

He told SlashFilm: “I used to say I don’t want to do sequels, and then I did Another Simple Favor, but that felt like five years, and we had an idea for a story that felt good.

“I definitely have an idea for a story for Spy 2, but I don’t know. I just don’t know if that’s the place to go right now. I’m having so much fun doing new things.

“And I’m so happy with Spy. But sometimes to go revisit something, you kind of go, ‘Oh, we should have just left good enough alone.'”

Paul admitted earlier this year he would "never say never" to a Spy sequel, particularly if Jason Statham was to return.

He told HeyUGuys: "I mean, if there was ever going to be another movie that'll have a sequel, it'll probably be 'Spy'.

"So, you know, never say never."

After interviewer Freda Cooper said that a sequel can only be made on "one condition" - that Statham reprise his role as agent Rick Ford - Paul said: "There's no 'Spy' without Jason Statham, and I love him to death.

"He's the greatest."

Earlier this year, Paul revisited 2018's A Simple Favor for sequel Another Simple Favor, and he won't rule out making another movie in that series, despite his reluctance towards sequels.

Asked if he would be open to a threequel, he admitted: "You know what, once you've pulled the band-aid off, you might as well keep going.

"I definitely think this franchise could go on [to do] another one.

"The door's slightly open."

Paul previously insisted he doesn't do sequels at the Deadline Contenders Television panel for the film because it is "hard" for audiences, who are "burned by a lot of sequels", to "answer that question" of "why do I need to see this?".